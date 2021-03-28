At the post-fight press conference for UFC 260 on Saturday night, Dana White was asked several questions about the company's plans moving forward.

The promotion will hold its first US event before a live audience in well over a year next month, when UFC 261 takes place in front of 15,000 fans in Jacksonville, Florida. However, White is keen to ensure that the paying public is able to see several more big fights in person before the year is out.

Undoubtedly the most high-profile bout White is currently working on is a trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The UFC president told media members he is hopeful that the fight will headline a pay-per-view card on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Judging by a photo posted to his official Instagram account on Saturday, McGregor is in fantastic shape at present, possibly with an eye on a fight announcement very soon.

Posting the image of himself after a cardio session against a gloriously sunny beach backdrop, the 32-year-old looked to be in great condition.

He captioned the photo: "Green zone on the @mcgregorfast program. The foundation!"

It seems we now know the date and location the Irish superstar is building that foundation for.

McGregor suffered a shock loss to Poirier in January at UFC 257 - a result which leaves the two men tied at one bout apiece against each other.

It was reported earlier this week that Poirier had turned down a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight championship in order to fight McGregor for the third time. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will instead throw down at UFC 262 in May to determine a new 155-pound champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Both Poirier and McGregor, then, clearly want to find out who is the better man between the two of them. Their rubber match, despite there being no title on the line, will be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.

A championship fight will surely follow for the winner, but for now, it is pride that is at stake.

For all of his critics, McGregor's commitment to his conditioning proves that he still has the hunger to compete at the top level of his sport, with some fans calling him a 'unit' and clearly being impressed with how he looks right now.

Many fighters in McGregor's position might well have chosen to walk away following the Poirier loss, especially given the many millions that he has made during his career.

Let's face it, McGregor does not need to be eating brutal leg kicks for the money.

His recent social media post suggests that 'The Notorious' is as driven as ever. If the UFC has its way, we will soon see McGregor and Poirier inside the Octagon once again.

