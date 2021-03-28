Cristiano Ronaldo was not a happy man on Saturday evening.

The Portuguese captain was absolutely fuming after he was robbed of a last-minute winning goal in a 2-2 draw against Serbia.

Ronaldo's effort clearly crossed the line, but the referee and linesman failed to spot that it had, resulting in the goal not being given.

There's no VAR or goal-line technology in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches either, so the wrong call by the on-field officials could not be overturned.

Ronaldo was evidently angry with the incident, storming off the pitch before the full-time whistle was blown and throwing his captain's armband to the floor.

You can understand why the 36-year-old was so livid, especially when you factor in how obsessed he is with scoring goals.

Saturday wasn't the first time Ronaldo has been robbed of a goal on international duty because of a lack of technology, though.

In October 2006, the Juventus superstar scored a stunning bicycle-kick in a Euro 2008 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Like against Serbia, replays showed the ball had clearly crossed the line, but the officials deemed that it had bounced off the bar and out of the goal.

Ronaldo wasn't happy...

Thankfully for Portugal, the mistake from the officials in 2006 didn't prove to be costly like it did against Serbia, as they went on to comfortably beat Azerbaijan 3-0.

Ronaldo's acrobatic effort was magnificent, though and it's a real shame that it doesn't feature in his muscular haul of international goals.

The 36-year-old currently has 102 to his name for Portugal and is just seven behind Ali Daei's world-record tally of 109 strikes for Iran.

He should only be five behind Daei, but that shouldn't prevent Ronaldo from achieving one of the finest goalscoring feats of his illustrious career.

Let's be honest, the Portuguese won't be calling it a day until he reaches the 110-mark, at least...

News Now - Sport News