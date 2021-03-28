During this lockdown, we have all had time for some reflection, be it with ourselves or with topics such as systematic racism and sexism.

In this moment, where in the UK we are reflecting on how to make our amazing females feel safe to walk alone on our streets, it seems quite fitting that WWE have named and ranked their 50 greatest female Superstars of all time.

In a five-part series on the WWE network, Sarah Schreiber took us down memory lane, with some big names.

Here is the list from 50 to six, before we look deeper into the top five.

50. Toni Storm

49. Kaitlyn

48. Kay Lee Ray (current NXT UK Women’s Champion)

47. Sonya Deville

46. Shotzi Blackheart (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)

45. Kelly Kelly

44. Candice LeRae

43. Nikki Cross

42. Layla

41. Ember Moon (current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion)

40. Eve Torres

39. Lacey Evans

38. Jazz

37. Maryse

36. Nia Jax (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

35. Bianca Belair

34. Carmella

33. Gail Kim

32. Jacqueline

31. Kairi Sane

30. Naomi

29. Bull Nakano

28. Ivory

27. Melina

26. The Bella Twins

25. Io Shirai (current NXT Women’s Champion)

24. Luna Vachon

23. Stephanie McMahon

22. Michelle McCool

21. Rhea Ripley

20. Natalya

19. AJ Lee

18. Shayna Baszler (current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion)

17. Paige

16. Sable

15. Molly Holly

14. Victoria

13. Alexa Bliss

12. Mickie James

11. Beth Phoenix

10. Bayley

9. Ronda Rousey

8. Lita

7. Alundra Blayze

6. Sasha Banks (current SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Some big names within the top 20, but none as big as the following five, according to WWE themselves!

5. Asuka (Current RAW Women’s Champion)

The first Japanese fighter to join WWE since 1994, in 2016 Asuka had previous wrestling successes in Japan before getting the recognition she deserves. Since joining WWE, she has won titles such as the NXT Women’s Championship, the RAW Women’s Championship twice and, of course, the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

4. Chyna

A wrestler gone too soon; Chyna was the first big women Superstar in WWE. After joining the then named World Wrestling Federation, she won the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Women’s Championship. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

3. Becky Lynch

Ireland’s wrestling sweetheart. Becky Lynch exploded onto the wrestling stage making her WWE debut in 2015. She has since gone on to win the Women’s SmackDown Championship three times, along with a RAW Women’s Championship as well as many accolades, which includes Sports Illustrated Women’s Wrestler of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

2. Charlotte Flair

One of the most decorated women wrestlers, Charlotte Flair has an incredible four RAW Women’s Championship titles as well as being a five-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. Flair has been part of many a feud, one being with Sasha Banks in 2016, which won her the accolade of Feud of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

1.Trish Stratus

The best thing to come out of Canada since Maple Syrup (to wrestling fans), Trish Stratus is not as successful as Charlotte Flair, but perhaps she sits in number one because she was the Queen of the Ring in the mid-naughties. Her influence paved the way for a stronger women representation in the WWE. She also happens to have won the Women’s Championship an incredible seven times!

So there you go, your top 50 women Superstars in WWE!

Let us keep on celebrating women Superstars and support them as much as their male counterparts.

