England opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a routine win over San Marino in mid-week.

The Three Lions won 5-0 with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (2), Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins giving Gareth Southgate's side a comfortable victory.

Ahead of England's games against Albania and Poland, we've ranked every player in their current 26-man squad from worst to best using stats provided by Whoscored.com.

Every player has been given a rating based on their domestic form from the 2020/21 season.

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are no longer with the squad due to injuries but they have been included.

26. Conor Coady - 6.51

25. Sam Johnstone - 6.66

=23. Dean Henderson - 6.71

=23. Eric Dier - 6.71

22. Jude Bellingham - 6.73

21. Kyle Walker - 6.78

Coady is comfortable England's worst rated player in the squad. Given his rating, he's perhaps lucky that he was included by Southgate.

Dier can also consider him lucky to be in the squad.

It's harder for goalkeepers to attain a higher rating so there's no shame in Johnstone and Henderson being near the bottom.

20. Nick Pope - 6.83

19. Tyrone Mings - 6.88

=17. Bukayo Saka - 6.95

=17. Ben Chilwell - 6.95

16. Reece James - 6.99

Pope is rated the highest of the three goalkeepers currently on England duty.

Saka has enjoyed a superb season but he's only been the joint 17th best player in the squad.

15. Declan Rice - 7.02

14. Kalvin Phillips - 7.03

13. Luke Shaw - 7.03

12. Harry Maguire - 7.05

11. James Ward-Prowse - 7.10

West Ham's Rice and Leeds' Phillips could be vying against each other for a spot in the first XI in the summer. The stats show there is very little to split them.

Shaw narrowly edges Chilwell in the battle for England's best left-back spot.

10. Phil Foden - 7.17

=8. John Stones - 7.18

=8. Marcus Rashford - 7.18

7. Ollie Watkins - 7.19

6. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7.22

Stones has been comfortably the best English centre-back this season.

Watkins and Calvert-Lewin are also both having impressive campaigns for Aston Villa and Everton respectively.

5. Raheem Sterling - 7.29

4. Kieran Trippier - 7.30

3. Mason Mount - 7.34

2. Jesse Lingard - 7.48

1. Harry Kane - 7.78

England have so many right-backs but, according to the stats, their starter in that position should be Trippier.

Lingard has vaulted himself into contention for a starting spot with some scintillating displays for West Ham, while Kane has been far and away the best player in England's currently squad.

