Diogo Jota looked back to his best in Portugal's 2-2 draw against Serbia on Saturday evening.

The Liverpool forward scored both his country's goals and was comfortably their best performer throughout his 85 minutes on the pitch.

Jota has proven to be an inspired piece of business by the Reds and the team noticeably suffered when he was absent with a serious knee injury.

He's also becoming a key player for Portugal and his brace against Serbia means the talented 24-year-old has now scored five times in just 11 international appearances.

That's a mighty fine record, one that is far superior to that possessed by Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

He's lit up the Premier League with the Red Devils, but has found the going a lot tougher on the international stage.

The goalscoring midfielder has netted only twice in his 27 appearances for Portugal and former Liverpool player Jose Enrique was keen to highlight Jota's superiority on Instagram after Saturday night's game.

However, the 35-year-old didn't just troll Fernandes on the social media platform. He also took aim at Portugal's record scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Enrique's caption next to an image of Jota celebrating reads: "BREAKING NEWS: Jota is injured

"Jota has sustained a back injury after carrying Penaldo and Penandes.

"How many of you is heart stop?"

Erm, okay Jose...

Enrique has clearly been browsing through football Twitter of late, a place where 'Penandes' and 'Penaldo' have become words regularly used by bitter rival fans.

Both players have been prolific from the penalty spot in recent times, but everyone knows that the world-class duo are about far more than just their prowess from 12 yards - Ronaldo in particular.

Only 11 of the 36-year-old's 102 goals for Portugal have been penalties, with 81 of his strikes coming from open play.

