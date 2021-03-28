Lionel Messi has played some of the best football of his career this season.

The little magician turns 34 in June, but he's currently operating like someone who is in their prime and it's amazing to watch.

In 37 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona in 2020/21, Messi has scored 29 goals and contributed 13 assists.

He's currently La Liga's top scorer with 23 to his name and is also Europe's highest-rated player over on WhoScored.

Not bad, eh? The Argentine is a unique talent and what's even more impressive about his numbers is the fact that he still plays in the same manner as he did in his younger days.

Messi still regularly torments opposing defenders with his insane dribbling ability and only one player in Europe has bettered the Barcelona man in that department this season.

WhoScored have kindly revealed the 10 most successful dribblers of 2020/21 so far, with Messi one of only two players to have surpassed the 100 mark.

Let's take a look at the top 10...

10. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Dribbles completed: 72

Success rate: 50.3%

9. Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

Dribbles completed: 75

Success rate: 63.6%

8. Junior Messias (Crotone)

Dribbles completed: 78

Success rate: 62.4%

7. Romain Faivre (Brest)

Dribbles completed: 79

Success rate: 69.3%

6. Ludovic Blas (Nantes)

Dribbles completed: 80

Success rate: 62.5%

5. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

Dribbles completed: 82

Success rate: 67.2%

4. Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese)

Dribbles completed: 92

Success rate: 70.8%

3. Javi Galan (Huesca)

Dribbles completed: 93

Success rate: 80.2%

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Dribbles completed: 113

Success rate: 62.1%

1. Adama Traore (Wolves)

Dribbles completed: 118

Success rate: 70.2%

Well played, Leo.

Traore is only five completed dribbles clear of the Barcelona star, which is remarkable given how much more Messi offers his team.

The Wolves man is yet to score or assist a goal in Premier League action this season, a woeful record for a player who has the talent and physical attributes required to be one of the world's very best.

Huesca left-back Galan's dribbling stats this season are arguably the most eye-catching of the lot, the 26-year-old possessing the highest success rate in the top 10 and by quite some distance as well.

Galan versus Messi is a dribbling battle we need to see!

