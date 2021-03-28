There are few things in football that Lionel Messi doesn't excel at.

The Barcelona superstar is one of the greatest scorers of all time, netting an incredible 734 goals for club and country in his career.

Messi is also a supreme playmaker, recording 291 assists in his 768 appearances in all competitions for Barca.

He's mastered the art of dribbling as well, leaving the best defenders on the planet begging for mercy throughout his time at the very highest level.

It's no wonder many football fans believe Messi is the greatest player of all time, is it?

The 33-year-old makes the most difficult aspects of the professional game look effortlessly easy, which is further highlighted by his mastering of an incredibly difficult skill move.

As anybody who has played the sport will know, flicking the ball over somebody and keeping control of it is very tough.

In a competitive setting, the difficulty level increases tenfold - unless your name is Lionel Andres Messi...

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made the skill move his forte during his career with Barcelona and Argentina, as you can see for yourself in the incredible video compilation below.

So grab a coffee, sit back, relax and enjoy watching a genius at work.

Video

Messi's dink over a defender's outstretched leg is just so aesthetically-pleasing, as is the way he can lob the ball over a player's head and keep control of it as if nothing brilliant has happened.

The man is just unique and the fact he's chipped the ball over a goalkeeper before scoring on numerous occasions is quite incredible.

To have the audacity to attempt such a move is impressive, but to pull it off so nonchalantly at speed is another thing entirely.

Messi is just different and with the great man now approaching the latter stages of his career, it's time for us football lovers to savour every snippet of quality from the Argentine.

