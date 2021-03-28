Israel Adesanya could not hide his delight after watching his good friend and fellow mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou claim the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260 on Saturday night.

The highly anticipated bout between Ngannou and Stipe Miocic took place on Saturday night in Las Vegas and was the headliner of the UFC 260 event.

Ngannou entered the fight hoping to avenge his previous defeat at the hands of Miocic back in 2018, and he did just that with an emphatic knockout victory.

The first fight between the heavyweight giants ended via unanimous decision in favour of Miocic, but this time around it was Ngannou who took the decision out of the hands of the judges, securing the win in the second round.

The reaction to Ngannou's win has been remarkable, with plenty of UFC fans delighted for the Cameroonian, however, his fellow fighter Adesanya has probably had the best reaction to it all, and luckily for us, he filmed it!

Adesanya watched the fight surrounded by family and friends and he has since posted a video of his live reaction, in which he jumps for joy after witnessing Ngannou win the heavyweight title for the first time in his career.

Adesanya, known as ‘Stylebender’, is the current UFC middleweight champion, but he recently suffered his first professional MMA loss in a light heavyweight championship fight against Jan Blachowicz.

Despite his own personal shortcomings, he still took pleasure in celebrating his friend’s dramatic triumph.

Had he been able to beat Blachowicz, he might’ve been able to set up a potential fight against the formidable Jon Jones, however, it seems now his friend Ngannou, known as ‘The Predator’, may get an opportunity to fight Jones in what would be a blockbuster heavyweight showdown.

If you haven't seen Jon Jones' Twitter feed today following UFC 260, you should probably go and do that...

