Eddie Hearn has revealed Dillian Whyte’s next fight could be against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, much to the excitement of all boxing fans around the world.

After suffering a devastating knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin last August, Whyte avenged this loss in spectacular fashion in Gibraltar on Saturday night, knocking out the Russian in the fourth round to reclaim the interim WBC heavyweight title.

It wasn't just the knockout that was exceptional, though. The entire performance from the Brit was perfect. He worked the jab brilliantly and landed the big shots when he sensed the opportunity.

It really was a perfect revenge job.

Hearn, promoter of Matchroom Boxing, revealed after the fight in his interview with Sky Sports that Wilder had personally messaged Whyte a few years ago claiming that he would never accept a fight.

However, given how recent results have gone for both fighters, he has seemingly had a change of heart, with the Bronze Bomber now willing to do battle with the Body Snatcher.

When quizzed about who’s next for Whyte, Hearn said: “He [Wilder] got knocked out [against Fury] and he’s calling for a fight with Dillian Whyte. For me, that’s a stadium fight, that’s a colossal fight.

“He manhandled Povetkin tonight, he battered him from pillar to post. Now, we regroup and go again. The aim remains the same for Dillian Whyte, to get a shot at the world championship.”

After suffering defeat against Tyson Fury last year in February, Wilder is now considering his options after his rematch clause expired and Whyte could prove an interesting matchup due to his elevated status in the WBC rankings.

With Anthony Joshua and Fury pencilled in for an all-British unification showdown in the summer, the rest of the heavyweight division will have to wait patiently for a shot at a world title.

Fights amongst top contenders such as Whyte and Wilder could become a lot more frequent, which can only be a seen as a positive for the sport of boxing.

