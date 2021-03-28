Former Premier League star Aaron Ramsey is reportedly interested in signing for Liverpool, according to Calciomercato.com.

The Welsh international is currently plying his trade for Juventus, who he signed for during the summer of 2019.

After spending close to three years at the club, it appears that Ramsey is ready to embark on a new challenge in his career.

Calciomercato.com have reported that his contract is due to expire in June 2023 but the Bianconeri midfielder could make a return to the Premier League this summer.

Furthermore, the former Gunner is apparently interested in joining current Premier League champions, Liverpool.

During his time in the English top-flight, Ramsey made over 260 appearances for Arsenal. Moreover, he provided 40 goals and 51 assists from midfield, according to Transfermarkt.

This season, Ramsey has made just 18 Serie A appearances but has managed to chip in with seven goal contributions during that time.

So, at 30-years-old, does the Welshman have what it takes to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Bringing Ramsey to Anfield may prove to be a wise piece of business, considering Georginio Wijnaldum is likely to be leaving the club in the summer.

"Only Andy Robertson has played more minutes for the Reds this season than the Dutchman and he is clearly a vital cog in the Liverpool machine. Therefore, they need somebody to fill this gaping hole in the midfield and Ramsey could be that man.

"Furthermore, Ramsey offers a level of versatility that would be beneficial to Liverpool, as the ex-Gunner has featured in seven different positions throughout his career."

Sam Brookes

"Liverpool’s campaign has been hit hard by injuries. When adding to their squad this summer, they need to bring in players who they can rely on to stay fit as they look to put this year behind them.

"Unfortunately, Ramsey cannot seem to steer clear of injury setbacks.

"Admittedly, he has not had any major fitness problems during his two seasons at Juventus. However, he has picked up numerous muscle problems whilst in Turin, which has limited his impact at the club.

"When he does play, he can still make useful contributions. However, he has been unable to build any momentum at the Italian champions, and I foresee similar issues cropping up at Anfield if he returns to the Premier League."

Josh Cole

"Whilst Ramsey did enjoy a great amount of success during his time in the Premier League at Arsenal, Liverpool would be making a mistake by signing him this summer.

"A shadow of the player who helped the Gunners secure FA Cup success in 2015 and 2017, the midfielder has only provided six direct goal contributions in 26 appearances this season which is an underwhelming total.

"With his best years seemingly behind him, Ramsay's arrival at Anfield could have a detrimental impact on Curtis Jones' development as they would be competing for the same position.

"One of the best talents to emerge from Liverpool's academy in recent seasons, the midfielder has recorded a higher pass completion rate (91.8%) compared to Ramsey this season and has also won more aerial duels per game (1) in what has been a breakthrough campaign.

"Instead of spending a large amount of money on the Juventus man, Klopp should instead place his trust in Jones who will only get better by playing regular first-team football."

