Southampton trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Saints players?

Southampton's rollercoaster of a season took a turn for the better last weekend as they booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals for the second time in three years.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will now be aiming to create a fantastic memory for the club's supporters by guiding the Saints to the final via a victory over Leicester City on April 17th.

Whilst the likes of Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse have managed to put a smile on the faces of Southampton fans with their displays during the current campaign, not every player who has featured at St Mary's Stadium has gone on to have a positive impact on the club.

During the Saints' spell in the lower divisions, countless players came and went without producing positive displays, while even if the Premier League years have yielded their fair share of transfer duds and anonymous additions.

Our Southampton quiz honours such individuals by asking you to name 15 completely forgettable, utterly obscure former Saints.

Can you get full marks? Have a go below...

1 of 15 Who is this former Southampton player? Martin Caceres Marco Gabbiadini Graziano Pelle Andrey Kanchelskis

News Now - Sport News