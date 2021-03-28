Liverpool are already looking to the future amidst a miserable title defence.

One of Jurgen Klopp's biggest challenges yet will be rejuvenating the Reds this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum expected to depart when his contract expires.

Speculation has also surrounded Mohamed Salah's future as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Premier League.

Fortunately, recent results notwithstanding, the future looks incredibly bright. The likes of Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have all been given increasing opportunities in the 2020/21 campaign.

And last week, Klopp invited 12 of the club's academy group to train with the senior squad.

That included Mateusz Musialowski, who is already being hyped up despite being just 17-years-old.

The Polish youngster arrived on Merseyside in August of last year, having previously had trials with Arsenal - but the Gunners decided against signing him.

It was at UKS SMS Lodz that he began to turn heads with an unbelievable tally of 133 goals in 88 matches.

Since joining Liverpool's academy, he's kept up that run with seven goals in his first 16 appearances.

The teenager can in fact play anywhere across the front three, which would make him an ideal fit in the first team if the Firmino-Salah-Mane partnership does break up in the summer.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been throughly impressed with Musialowski, who recently scored at the end of a brilliant run through Newcastle U18's defence. You can see that goal below:

What a talent.

“I just ran with the ball,” Musialowski told Liverpool’s official website.

“When I see the space, I just go for it. I have seen a lot of Lionel Messi goals like that, so I try to be like him and I want to repeat it!”

Not a bad role model to learn from...

As well as scoring another two goals against Sutton in the FA Youth Cup as part of a 6-0 win, Musialowski has been busy at the AXA Training Centre alongside Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the rest of the group who aren't away on international duty.

"I get a lot of the ball, so the staff and my teammates are helping me to play my game," he added. "So it’s really nice. I feel like I’m getting fitter and stronger now. I am working hard and want to improve."

