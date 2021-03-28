Spurs quiz: How much did these 15 club icons cost?

Tottenham Hotspur fans have seen their fair share of icons emerge since the Premier League's inception.

From the goal scoring prowess of Teddy Sheringham to scarcely believable moments of ingenuity from Gareth Bale, White Hart Lane and the newly-built Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have hosted some of the finest talents the English game has had to offer.

Trophies haven't been easy to come by, but then who are Spurs if not a self-fulfilling prophecy of false hope and perennial disappointment?

They haven't claimed the silverware that perhaps their players, and certainly one manager, deserved, but they only came close to achieving those feats thanks to the decisions that were made by the recruitment team.

Spurs have signed a plethora of first-class talents for measly transfer fees, particularly under the enigmatic stewardship of Daniel Levy.

But just how well do you remember Spurs' transfer dealings in the years gone by? How closely have you been paying attention?

Well, perhaps you should take GIVEMESPORT's Spurs icons quiz to find out.

In this quiz you'll be presented with 15 different icons who signed for the north London outfit during the Premier League era and asked to identify their transfer fee.

Sounds simple enough, right?

Well, go on then, Spurs fans, it's time to test the limits of your encyclopaedic knowledge.

Best of luck, and don't forget to share with your mates to work out who's a true fountain of Spurs knowledge.

1 of 15 How much did Spurs pay for Teddy Sheringham in 1992? £4.1m £2.4m £2.1m £1.9m

