Would Sean Dyche really go to Newcastle? - The Verdict

Eurosport claim that Sean Dyche would be in the running for the Newcastle manager's position if Steve Bruce departs the club.

Dyche has been at Turf Moor since 2012 and has masterminded two promotions for his side from the Championship during that time.

His current contract with the team is believed to run until next year, but reports suggest that Newcastle may look to tempt him over to Tyneside prior to that.

This is due to the Magpies' precarious situation. Indeed, the club find themselves just two points above the relegation zone and have only won twice in 2021.

Pressure is mounting on Bruce, who oversaw his side slump to a dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

The 60-year-old appears to retain the support of the board for now, but this could change if results do not improve soon. If Bruce does leave, Dyche could be in line to replace him although even club legend Alan Shearer has referred to this version of Newcastle United as 'a hollow shell'.

Which begs the question: would Dyche really go to St. James' Park?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Tom Kelly, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"It seems if Dyche is to move on from Burnley, it would be to an ambitious club that can offer him the opportunity to win some silverware.

"Newcastle are not that club.

"The team have not won a major trophy in over 50 years, and that does not look likely to change any time soon. Indeed, the side have not even made a semi-final of any competition during Mike Ashley's tenure as owner.

"The atmosphere at the club is horrible right now, with players and fans seemingly discontent. Does Dyche really want to walk into that at this stage of his career? It's very doubtful."

Tom Kelly

"Having been in charge of Burnley for nearly nine years, Dyche is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League. However, Burnley's form at the start of the season may indicate that things are starting to become slightly stale at Turf Moor.

"During the early weeks of December, the Clarets were sat in the relegation places and are perhaps quite lucky that the bottom three are so bad this year. Indeed, they've only scored 22 times all season and are still seemingly out of danger!

"Although Burnley's form has since recovered, it does make you wonder whether Dyche should move on for a new challenge. The 49-year-old has essentially achieved all he can during his time with Burnley and it might be time for the manager to embark on a new adventure and help rescue Newcastle from their current slump."

Joshua Cole

"Whilst the temptation to join a club which is beloved by an entire city could be tempting for Dyche, he ought to steer clear of taking over the reins at Newcastle.

"As well as not being guaranteed a sufficient transfer budget, Dyche will have to completely overhaul the Magpies' squad if he is to have any chance of achieving success on Tyneside.

"After witnessing a takeover at Burnley, Dyche could finally be backed this summer following a period of having to search for bargains to keep his side in the Premier League.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Dyche has already had a failed spell away from the Clarets in which he only won 17 of his 49 games in charge of Watford, moving from Turf Moor to Newcastle could end up being a mistake as there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club right now."

Jonathan Gorrie

"I find it very hard to believe this incarnation of Newcastle United could offer Sean Dyche anything he can't get elsewhere.

"The challenge of restoring former glories to St. James' Park would be an exciting one but, frankly, none of that looks possible under this ownership.

"While, on paper, the Newcastle job looks of a higher profile than the Burnley one, the fact is, the remit will largely be the same. Scrape by and finish just above the relegation zone.



"Rinse. Repeat.

"With Crystal Palace also being of interest to Dyche, the Newcastle job just doesn't look like much fun."

