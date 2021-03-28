If you're a striker with the name 'Drogba' you're going to have an awful lot to live up to.

The same goes for the offspring of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, both of whom are currently playing for top academies.

Isaac Drogba's story is less well-known - but the son of Chelsea legend Didier looks a chip off the old block already.

The 20-year-old is currently playing for Italian Serie D side Caratese and scored his first professional goal in their 1-0 win over Caronnese this weekend.

You can see his goal below:

Now where have we seen that celebration before?

While it's far from the highest level, it's great to see him getting his career back on track.

Having initially started out in the academy at Stamford Bridge - where else? - Drogba made his way to EA Giungamp in the summer of 2019.

He was eventually released and joined Caratese in February.

Since then, he's made three league appearances and he's now up and running for goals too.

There will no doubt be an immense amount of pressure on his young shoulders simply because of his family name.

Drogba senior was one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers, scoring 104 goals over the course of his two spells in English football.

Throw in 10 major honours - including four titles and a Champions League - and he'll always be remembered as an icon in west London.

Many Chelsea fans won't have been familiar with his son. In fact, Drogba himself only retired in 2018, hanging up his boots after leaving American outfit Phoenix Rising.

He'll certainly continue to make a name for himself in his own right if he can have a successful spell in Italy.

