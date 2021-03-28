According to many statisticians, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer in football history.

The Czech FA may have something to say about that as they continue to claim the legendary Josef Bican leads the way. Either way, Ronaldo knows where the back of the net is.

It helps that he can score any type of goal with any part of his body.

Right foot, left foot, head, 30-yard screamers, one-yard tap-ins - Ronaldo can do the lot.

He’s also pretty decent from the penalty spot, too.

Ronaldo has converted 141 spot-kicks during his career, missing 28. Not a bad ratio.

Usually, Ronaldo puts his right foot through the ball and strikes it powerfully past the helpless goalkeeper.

However, his penalty during Real Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 was very different.

Adrien Rabiot had put the French side ahead in the last-16 tie but Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot just before half time.

At first viewing, it looked as though the Portuguese superstar had beaten Alphonse Areola fair and square with his effort.

However, replays showed that Ronaldo had inadvertently made the ball bobble meaning it was pretty much in the air when he struck it.

Surely it was a complete accident?

However, on BT Sport after the match, Ronaldo’s former teammate Rio Ferdinand claimed he actually used to practise that skill in training.

"He used to do that in training, you know. I'm not saying he did it there but he did used to do it. I swear to ya. Crazy. He used to do it,” Ferdinand claimed.

Only Ronaldo would even think about doing something like that - especially on the Champions League stage.

We still find it hard to believe Ronaldo would actually attempt that in a match but, if anyone could, Ronaldo could.

