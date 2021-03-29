England secured a routine 2-0 victory over Albania in Sunday's World Cup qualifiers.

It was a professional performance from Gareth Southgate's side, with Harry Kane ending his 500-day international drought.

Mason Mount added a second to ensure the Three Lions travelled home with an important win.

The road to Qatar should be relatively straightforward for England. It's just a pity their fans won't be travelling to see much of it.

As well as games taking place behind closed doors, there is currently a ban on travel outside the UK for except for very limited purposes, with rule-breakers threatened with a £5,000 fine.

It initially caused a stir, then, when supporter Rob Pomfret was seen outside the ground. He's believed to be the only England fan present, even though he wouldn't have been able to go in.

The Albanian FA had previously requested for some of their own fans to be allowed in as long as they could prove they had been vaccinated, but that move was declined.

Back to Pomfret, he says he was already travelling in the Balkans, and so was not in breach of the national lockdown.

Having taken a flight to North Macedonia and an eight-hour bus to Tirana, Albania, it took some serious dedication to make the pilgrimage.

Aware that he had caused uproar among some fans, however, he did take to Twitter to clarify why he was there:

"Look I’m travelling in the Balkans, and I had to opportunity to come to Albania which coincided with the game!" he wrote.

"I left before the 5k fine etc, just enjoying my travels that is all! Sorry if anyone was offended was just sharing my story and it’s amazing here."

While some fans had commented "5k fine...", and said 'Why bother?' others backed him.

"Good on @RobPomfret for living and not just existing. Enjoy!" one wrote.

"He's travelling across Europe so give the lad a break. Not breaking any rules," another added.

Let's hope it's not too much longer before England fans are able to travel properly in numbers again.

News Now - Sport News