Following the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League, Liverpool and Chelsea could meet in the last four of the competition once again.

The two sides formed a fierce rivalry in the mid-noughties, meeting 10 times in five seasons in Europe’s elite competition.

Many of these clashes were tight and nervy affairs.

In the semi-finals back in 2004/05, Liverpool triumphed 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Luis Garcia’s ghost goal. The following season, the two sides found themselves in each other’s group and both matches ended 0-0. The next campaign saw them rekindle their rivalry in the semi-finals, with Liverpool triumphing on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate.

But then the tide turned and Chelsea became the dominant force.

The Blues won 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals a year later and when they met for a fifth consecutive season in the 2008/09 quarter-finals, Chelsea were strong favourites.

In the first leg, the west London side ended their Anfield drought and triumphed 3-1. And they had some fun in the meantime. Well, Frank Lampard did, anyway.

You can imagine the noise inside Anfield during a Champions League quarter-final against your massive rivals. The scores were level at 1-1 in the 55th-minute and Lampard decided it was the perfect moment to troll the home supporters.

He went over to take a free-kick on the touchline in front of the Liverpool supporters and threatened to move the ball forward a couple of yards - knowing the uproar it would cause with the fans a few yards away from him.

It worked a treat as Lampard smiled at them and told them to calm down before moving the ball back.

Simple but effective - he even earned a few claps from some Liverpool fans!

Lampard would later have a massive say in the tie. His corner was headed in by Branislav Ivanovic to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead before Didier Drogba made it 3-1 on the night.

In the second leg, Liverpool threatened an incredible comeback by going 2-0 up but, Lampard’s brace helped Chelsea ease into the semi-final after an incredible 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

That was the last time the two sides met in the Champions League but they could be set to meet once again if Liverpool can overcome Real Madrid in the last-eight, while Chelsea will fancy their chances of beating Porto in their quarter-final.

