There was a curious moment between Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe during the second half of France’s 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan on Sunday afternoon.

Martial was subbed off for Mbappe in the 59th minute and has been accused by some of ignoring his teammate during the substitution.

The Manchester United forward looked in discomfort as he trudged off the pitch. He had earlier sustained a knock to his left knee.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe held his hand out for Martial to shake but his teammate appeared to ignore the invitation.

Martial walked straight past and this seemed to prompt Mbappe to immediately turn around with a bemused look on his face.

Watch the incident here…

It does look a little unusual.

Martial was obviously disappointed to be leaving the pitch and was clearly in some pain at the time. United are currently awaiting further news on the extent of the injury.

But there was still no need to ignore Mbappe - if, indeed, that’s what happened.

It’s possible that the world-class forward was responding to something somebody on the France bench said. A late instruction from a coach, perhaps. That said, it’s rare to see a player suddenly stop in his tracks after entering the fray in the same way Mbappe did.

Martial had earlier provided an excellent assist for Ousmane Dembele to open the scoring…

An own goal from Sergiy Maily then put Les Bleus 2-0 up before half-time.

Mbappe had the opportunity to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining but saw his effort saved by Kazakhstan goalkeeper Alexandr Mokin.

The reigning world champions still sealed all three points, however, and currently sit top of their 2022 World Cup qualification group.

