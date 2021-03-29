The main event of WrestleMania 37 was changed on SmackDown last week.

Edge was originally scheduled to go one-on-one with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' after winning the Royal Rumble in January.

However, after feuding with 'The Tribal Chief' for a number of weeks, Daniel Bryan has now worked his way into the bout and the main event of WrestleMania will now be a Triple Threat.

Normally, if a title match is changed at short notice like this - especially one involving a legend like Edge - fans would be quite upset.

But given how good DB has been in 2021 - and how much respect the WWE Universe already have for him - the reception to the change has been widely positive.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is good reason for WWE adding Bryan to the match.

He suggests that Edge 'looking older every week' was a factor, while Vince McMahon also wanted the card shaken up - and making the main event a Triple Threat was the best idea pitched.

"That was a late change stemming from a decision made by Vince McMahon that he wanted a number of things changed, including Reigns vs Edge," Meltzer explained.

"Numerous suggestions were made by a lot of people, most of which were said to be bad. The one eventually greenlit was adding Bryan to the match, which everyone agreed to.

"At that point, the feeling was Bryan would be the face. There was a lot of conjecture that Reigns would have been cheered over Edge, and that may have happened and may have led to Edge going heel, but we’re told that was not the reason the match was changed.

"One person close to the situation said that the age issue, not as much the number as the look of age (“he was looking older each week”) with Edge was a concerning point.

"But really, it was said it was just McMahon wanting to shake up the plans."

1 of 20 Who broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak? Edge CM Punk Shawn Michaels Brock Lesnar

At 47, it's no surprise Edge is looking past his prime. We just wonder if he'll dye his beard again for WrestleMania...

News Now - Sport News