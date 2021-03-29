Dustin Poirier is set to meet Conor McGregor inside the Octagon for the third time, with details of the proposed date and location for the pair's rubber match now beginning to emerge.

Poirier was knocked out by McGregor in the opening round of their first meeting - a featherweight contest at UFC 178 in September 2014. However, 'The Diamond' gained revenge in January this year when he defeated McGregor via second-round stoppage at lightweight in the main event of UFC 257.

With their rivalry tied at one win apiece, a trilogy fight to decide the better man is something that both Poirier and McGregor called for immediately after their second fight.

UFC president Dana White even revealed recently that Poirier had turned down an opportunity to fight for the vacant 155-pound title in order to pursue a third outing with McGregor.

At the post-fight press conference for this past weekend's UFC 260 pay-per-view event, White was asked to respond to rumours that Poirier vs McGregor 3 could take place in July at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

"I hope so, that’s the plan," said the UFC boss. Poirer, though, appeared to confirm those plans on Sunday evening when he posted a tweet that simply read, "July 10".

At least privately, it seems the date has been set for the much-anticipated clash and White was full of praise for Poirier on Saturday night for opting to target McGregor once again.

"Dustin wants the rematch (with McGregor). That's smart. That's what he should do," insisted White, per the sun.co.uk. "He should take the rematch, take that fight. It's a big fight for him.

"Kid's worked hard his whole life, his whole career to be in a position like this. That's the fight you take.

"We've been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight, and [it was the] biggest mistake of their lives."

Despite the fact that Poirier is the number one ranked fighter in the lightweight division, the 32-year-old Louisiana-native knows from past experience how lucrative a clash with McGregor is. Poirier will make far more money from taking on the Irish superstar than he could by fighting any other opponent.

Between pay-per-view bonuses and the possibility of having a sizeable crowd in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena, both Poirier and McGregor will surely do very well out of the fight.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will compete to determine a new UFC lightweight champion in May, but many around the world will be looking forward far more to the next instalment of Poirier vs McGregor on July 10.

