Randy Orton vs Soulja Boy wasn't the social media beef we were expecting in 2021.

At the start of March, WWE's resident Viper dragged the American rapper on Twitter after he called professional wrestling 'fake'.

"Dare this p**** to step up. He don't like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b**** when we get surgically repaired and come right back," he wrote.

"Consider us 100 times tougher than anyone you’ve come across. Ain't nuthin but a b**** a**..."

It didn't take Soulja Boy long to respond at the argument got very personal, very quickly.

Some 'highlights' include Orton calling his adversary out for a fight, while Soulja Boy made fun of The Viper's bank account and ribbed him for wearing 'leather thongs'.

The Twitter beef went quiet for a number of weeks, but it's now been re-ignited and somehow, Randy has made it even more personal.

After Soulja Boy called him a 'b****' and a 'p****', Orton fired back with a tweet suggesting his d*** was bigger than the rapper:

"My d*** taller than you. Weighs more too. Go to bed you f****** infant. You’re welcome for the boost. Go choke on a keyboard."

Damn Randy! Are you trying to end that man's career?!

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take Soulja Boy long to hit back, once again ripping the WWE star for wearing thongs, while saying he'd 'smack the s***' out of Orton.

Honestly, we're not sure what the end goal is here. Will Soulja Boy cross over into the sports entertainment business for a wrestling match with The Viper?

We can't see it happening. The way these two men are going off at each other on social media certainly doesn't sound like a work.

Maybe they'll have to settle their differences in a 'Street Fight' instead, and we're not talking about the WWE gimmick match...

News Now - Sport News