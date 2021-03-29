Harry Kane is already one of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

The Tottenham man is ninth in the all-time top goalscorer list, 100 goals off Alan Shearer’s record tally.

That fans are talking of the possibility Kane can maybe eclipse Shearer’s 260 goal tally is remarkable in itself.

Kane’s rise to one of the best goalscorers in world football was a pretty unusual one.

He had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester and had to wait until the 2013/14 campaign to be given an opportunity at Spurs. Even that season, he only managed four goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.

However, it was during that campaign where he started to establish himself as a Spurs legend. And it wasn’t always for his goalscoring exploits.

Kane joined the club as an 11-year-old and, as the Spurs fans sing, he’s one of their own. He would do anything to help his side win a match.

And back in January 2014 during an away match at Old Trafford, he did just that.

Kane was brought on with 15 minutes remaining as Tim Sherwood’s side led 2-1 against Manchester United. His job was to help his side see out a famous victory.

To do so, he produced a beautiful moment of sh*thousery to help waste time.

In the final minute of injury time, the ball bounced towards Kane who was coming back from an offside position. He was clearly offside and most players would have just allowed the ball to bounce back to United’s goalkeeper.

Kane had other ideas, though, and decided to boot the ball into the stands to waste a few precious seconds.

Brilliant.

However, the clip then goes a bit downhill for Kane.

As he walked away feeling extremely proud of himself, he accidentally spits on himself and had to wipe it away.

Oh dear.

As the tweet says, it’s ‘the greatest moment of Harry Kane’s career’.

It’ll probably stay that way unless he can finally win a trophy with Spurs…

