César Azpilicueta has been voted the GiveMeSport Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for March.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the defender earned an impressive 27% of the vote after helping keep three clean sheets and making 231 key passes. Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho was in second place with 24%.

In the first of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the defender’s performances were enough to win over Premier League fans up and down the country.

The Spain international has been one of the key beneficiaries of Thomas Tuchel's appointment, re-establishing himself as a first-team regular with a series of fine displays.

Under Frank Lampard's tutelage it seemed that Azpilicueta's glowing career at Stamford Bridge was heading towards its natural conclusion but on recent form he merits an extension to his current deal, which is due to expire in June 2022.

Iheanacho will consider himself unlucky to have missed out on the award after scoring five goals in three games for Leicester City in March, while Dean Henderson's third-place finish underlines his growing stature at Manchester United.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) - 27%

● Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester) - 24%

● Dean Henderson (Manchester United) - 15%

● Riyad Mahrez (Man City) – 13%

● Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 12%

● Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 9%

The Championship vote opens at 11am on Monday 29th March. To vote go to: http://bit.ly/36EBNZ6.

