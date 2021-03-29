Premier League: Thread of 'managers in art' is going viral

p1f1uht4971nki1rgrp4s828ntg22.jpg

Like what Premier League managers would look like if they were 14-years-old. Or rating every Premier League manager if they were your step dad. Or every Premier League club if they were a drink.

But let’s forget about all of that nonsense.

We’ve got something far more highbrow to bring you.

That’s because an incredible thread is going viral showing images of Premier League managers in art.

Olaf Falafel is a comedian and a children's author, who illustrates his own books and his thread might just be the best thing we’ve seen this year.

p1f1ugt5m21l1avpu17dtpa19h6f.jpg

We dread to think how long it’s taken him but Olaf has somehow discovered every Premier League manager in art.

Confession time: We know absolutely nothing about art. We’ve never seen these pieces of art before and we don’t know how famous each one is. We can’t provide any background information on them but we can tell you one thing - they all look just like Premier League gaffers and that's all that matters.

It starts off with a brilliant comparison between Steve Bruce and a painting of Emma Koningin by Jan Veth.

We'll take you through the rest (all images courtesy of Olaf Falafel).

Pep Guardiola – Head of Man at Helovan by Hermann Struck

p1f1uh4cptefg199818e31r7n16n9h.jpg

Jürgen Klopp – Sancho Panza Lying Down by Candido Portinari

p1f1uh4te1v3r19r6105q5abmvj.jpg

David Moyes – Portrait of the Artist with a Mocking Face by Joseph Ducreux

p1f1uhdg8315mor8g11epocmmu61f.jpg

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – Franciscus Costerus by Lucas Vorsterman

p1f1uhfkpt124ve5a1ub3roqvb71n.jpg

José Mourinho – José Feliciano Fernandes Pinheiro by Henrique Manzo

p1f1uhd1ti148q1vj51phqdok1g2c1d.jpg

Sean Dyche – Prince Elector August of Saxony by Zacharias Wehme

p1f1uhg9d3i4219gk10ae1b1kc791p.jpg

Graham Potter – Mrs Robert Walter Weir by Julian Alden Weir

p1f1uhh1pme401ve0a1h1uc31rjg1s.jpg

Mikel Arteta – Manuel José Mosquera by José Miguel Figueroa

p1f1uhakv2fhl1e961ki3h8e7ab17.jpg

Nuno Espírito Santo – Festus Hommius by Johannes Meursius

p1f1uhbiut1vd1m7noms1pi912a01b.jpg

Thomas Tuchel – Elena Povolozky by Amedeo Modigliani

p1f1uhb7f213b11lah1hdqggp11fp19.jpg

Carlo Ancelotti – Self Portrait by Alberto da Veiga Guignard

p1f1uh9gjidp21n7veapls31rta15.jpg

Roy Hodgson – J.M .Vogelsang by Ferdinand Oldewelt

p1f1uh95ma88u17nr9ku13gq2h13.jpg

Brendan Rogers – João Francisco Belegarde by Anna Aurora Bellegarde

p1f1uh8p88msc1ulk1bqpe5c1ihj11.jpg

Sam Allardyce – Fresh from the Channel Fleet by Sir Leslie Ward

p1f1uh83hh1sqj1hnrtvkgq2r2ov.jpg

Marcelo Bielsa – Vigo the Carpathian by Industrial Light and Magic

p1f1uh7pt4q4199g1vjmuue1b6pt.jpg

Scott Parker – Self Portrait by Otto Dix

p1f1uh7ftt1pt2179aq9s1t86iscr.jpg

Paul Heckingbottom – Sam Nagley by Jacob Kramer

p1f1uh75oi1gbijps19jsn901imrp.jpg

Ralph Hasenhüttl – Ulysses S. Grant by Thomas Le Clear

p1f1uh6gov10s31qjtco31jo102n.jpg

Dean Smith – New York Street Scene by George Grosz

p1f1uh5aq1m64ukg1rr9mhg1n67l.jpg

Fantastic.

We know one man who will very much enjoy this - Sean Dyche. Not just because he’s being compared to Prince Elector August of Saxony but because he absolutely loves the ‘lookie-likey’ game.

In a hilarious press conference recently, Dyche expressed his love of comparing the looks of two people.

"Lookie-likeys make the world go round," Dyche said.

“Have you ever sat in a pub – although that seems like a distant memory – with your mates and just sat there and found lookie-likeys in the pub? It’s one of the best bits of fun you’ll ever have in a night. I love lookie-likeys. We’re not lowering ourselves, we’re raising the bar!

p1f1uhnp9u3g1ola1c8a9aod71u.jpg

“If you want to get to the real depths of reporting, go around all the Premier League managers and ask, ‘Do you play the lookie-likey game?’

“If they give you a boring answer, we will drive down and slap them with a wet fish and say, ‘That is for your boring answer about lookie-likeys’".

Someone show this thread to him!

