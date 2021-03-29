WrestleMania is often referred to as 'The Show of Shows' for good reason. On the grandest stage of all, absolutely anything can happen.

We've seen so many iconic moments down the years, with countless WWE Superstars etching their names into sports-entertainment history.

But it's not always the great moments that catch the eye.

From shocking heel turns to stunning title changes, there have been some truly controversial WrestleMania moments.

Check out the top 10 below, ranked by WWE in the following video:

It's fair to say those incidents are unforgettable - and not always for the right reasons.

Ranked from 10 to one, these are the most controversial moments we've ever seen at WrestleMania:

10. Shinsuke Nakamura catches AJ Styles with a low blow

9. Doink gets an assist from Doink

8. The Rock costs John Cena

7. Eve Torres betrays Team Teddy

6. Rob Gronkowski crashes the Battle Royale

5. Hulk Hogan gets a surprise WWE Title match

4. Santina debuts as a Diva

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin unites with Mr. McMahon

2. Michael Cole wins at WrestleMania after RAW General Manager reverses the result

1. Seth Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Yep, we have absolutely no arguments with the list - especially when it comes to number one.

'Shocking' and 'stunning' are just two other words to describe Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31.

After Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had gone the distance, Seth came charging down the ramp with his briefcase to cash-in his title shot - and boy - he didn't disappoint.

Catching his former Shield Brother Reigns with a Curb Stomp, Rollins picked up the three count and left Levi's Stadium with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It really was 'the heist of the century' and while it goes down as the most controversial moment in WrestleMania history, it's also one of the greatest.

