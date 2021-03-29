Dillian Whyte confirmed his place among the very best in the heavyweight division on Saturday night when he stopped Alexander Povetkin inside four rounds.

Whyte's meeting with Povetkin in Gibraltar was all about revenge. The 32-year-old Brit had seen his world championship aspirations badly derailed in August last year after being stunningly knocked out by the Russian.

Prior to his win, though, Whyte hosted an Instagram Live session where he took questions from fans.

One user asked him to name his top five current heavyweights - and Whyte was not shy about including himself in that mix.

Here is a breakdown of Whyte's rankings.

5. Andy Ruiz Jr

Best known for his upset win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019, former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz is a man that Whyte has long wanted to step into the ring with. For that reason, it was probably wise for Whyte to include him in his list!

Although he was handily outpointed by Joshua in their rematch, Ruiz remains one of the biggest names in the division. The 31-year-old has got himself into great shape since that loss and is perhaps the most likely fighter on this list to meet Whyte in the near future.

4. Deontay Wilder

Now, this is controversial - particularly given who Whyte ranks at number three. Wilder has scarcely been seen in public since being savaged by Tyson Fury in February of last year. Although he lost his WBC heavyweight crown in that fight, Wilder should not be underestimated. The American reigned as a world champion for more than five years, defending his title on 10 occasions. If and when he does make a return to the ring, Wilder will instantly be one of the most feared men in the division. As with Ruiz, Wilder is another fight that Whyte and his team have repeatedly called for.

3. Dillian Whyte

'The Body Snatcher' includes himself on the list in third spot. Whyte has had a fine career, but he does have two defeats on his record and has never challenged for a world title. This could make his ranking of himself above Wilder slightly questionable to some. In fairness, this is his list, though, so he is technically entitled to place himself wherever he likes!

Whyte became the WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion by defeating Povetkin this past weekend, an honour that should theoretically see him challenge for the full WBC title soon. However, with the top two picks in his rankings scheduled to square off against one another twice over the next year, Whyte could be in for a bit of a wait.

2. Anthony Joshua

Joshua might have been the first man to inflict a professional defeat upon Whyte, but 'AJ' is still only ranked at number two in this countdown. Joshua currently holds three out of the four major heavyweight world championships but did - as mentioned above - lose to Ruiz back in 2019.

A rematch with Joshua is surely something Whyte will want before he calls time on his career. In an ideal scenario, that second fight would also be for a world title. Whether Joshua holds a world title at the time that a fight can be made depends very much on how he fares against the top pick in Whyte's rankings...

1. Tyson Fury

Fury is rightly considered by most to be the best heavyweight on the planet, an opinion shared by Whyte. Never defeated as a professional, Fury is the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion but will put that title on the line against fellow champion Joshua in their much-anticipated unification showdown - believed to be happening later this year.

Once Fury and Joshua have determined who the best heavyweight on the planet truly is, expect Whyte to be one of the first to stake a claim to fight the winner. If Whyte is to achieve his goal of becoming a world champion, it seems certain he will need to go through either Fury or Joshua to get the job done.

Noticeable Omissions

Several top heavyweight names, of course, did not make Whyte's top five. Key among them is former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who has now made a permanent move to heavyweight.

Previous Whyte opponents Povetkin and Derek Chisora are also noticeably absent. One thing is for sure, though, the heavyweight division is as strong as it has been in quite some time. If Whyte is to reach the top of the weight class, he will need to build upon his recent victory several times over.

