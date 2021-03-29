Viral NBA Video: Basketball legends Steph Curry and Sue Bird star in new ad

Sue Bird and Steph Curry are both basketball legends in their own respect, but a new viral commercial has stressed that we should give both players equal appreciation.

In a 27-second advert for CarMax, Curry is seen in conversation with an employee about buying a vehicle. The company representative tells the former MVP winner that it’s an honour to work with the four-time champion, to which Curry responds that he only has three title wins.

The rep then proceeds to inform Curry that he’s actually sold a car to women’s star Sue Bird, who has indeed won four WNBA championships.

After the car salesman reminds Curry that Bird is an 11-time All-Star, the Golden State Warriors point guard responds: “I mean...I’m working on it.”

The advert has received widespread praise online, with many pleased that the car company acknowledges that both men and women are deserving of the same recognition.

In addition to her four WNBA wins, Bird also has four Olympic gold medals, two NCAA Championships and four FIBA World Cup titles.

The 40-year-old is engaged to women’s football superstar Megan Rapinoe, who publicly called for gender equality in a speech at the White House last week.

