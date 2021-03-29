WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has been hospitalised after 'likely suffering a heart attack'.

The former D-Generation X star, real name Brian James, was taken to hospital to undergo tests after helping with the production of this week’s episode of NXT in Orlando, Florida.

His wife Tracy shared the scary news on social media, asking fans for their prayers as Road Dogg undergoes tests in hospital.

"Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had tests run and we’re currently waiting for the results," she wrote.

“He has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on [blood pressure] meds for high [blood pressure].

"Just please pray all the tests come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian."

Tracy added a second update, suggesting that the doctor is set to provide Road Dogg with an update on his condition this week.

"Just an update: Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart [catheter] is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done.

"Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!"

Road Dogg, a legend of the WWE Attitude Era, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019 alongside DX stablemates Billy Gunn, Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna.

During his esteemed in-ring career, Brian won six Tag Team Championships, as well as the Intercontinental and Hardcore Titles.

Since retiring from action, he's been working alongside HBK and Triple H in NXT, often teaching Performance Center classes on in-ring promos and character development.

We wish Road Dogg a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Brian!

News Now - Sport News