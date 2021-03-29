Derby County news: Wayne Rooney's future uncertain following takeover collapse

March has been a month to forget for Derby County supporters as their club has suffered setbacks both on and off the pitch.

Four defeats in their last six games has resulted in the Rams dropping down the Championship standings and moving perilously close to the relegation zone.

Whilst Derby are five points clear of strugglers Rotherham United, they know that they will have to address their recent slump in form if they are to maintain their second-tier status for another season.

The Rams' takeover saga also took a turn for the worse earlier this month as it was revealed that Sheikh Khaled's bid to purchase the club had collapsed due to the fact that he was unable to provide the funds needed to complete a deal.

With their being a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Derby, manager Wayne Rooney's future at Pride Park is now unclear.

According to the Daily Mail, the 35-year-old's relationship with owner Mel Morris has become strained as a result of the failed takeover.

Before taking the Derby job on a permanent basis, Rooney was understood to be given assurances that the sale of the club would go through.

Yet with the Rams no closer to securing new funding, they may be in for a summer of turmoil if their boss opts to walk away.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This news is concerning for Derby fans as Rooney has led the club to some encouraging displays since the turn of the year.

Whilst the Rams have hit a stumbling block in recent weeks, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve survival in the Championship by picking up their performance levels over the Easter period.

Yet given that the club's players were not paid on time in January and the likes of Duane Holmes and Morgan Whittaker were sold in order to raise funds during the previous transfer window, it is hardly a surprise that Rooney's future is uncertain.

Whereas the arrival of a new owner may result in the Rams being able to draft in some real quality ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, they may be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer if a takeover cannot be completed.

