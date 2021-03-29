Sunderland news: Kevin Phillips makes claim about Charlie Wyke's Black Cats future

Sunderland's superb run of form in League One continued on Saturday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Aiden O'Brien's first-half strike secured all three points for the Black Cats at the Memorial Stadium as they maintained their push for a top-two finish in the third-tier.

Whilst fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United produced a stunning display against Accrington Stanley to stay ahead of Sunderland in the standings, league leaders Hull City were held to a draw by Gillingham.

As a result of the Tigers' setback, the Black Cats are now just three points adrift of top spot in League One and thus could potentially climb above Grant McCann's side if they win their two games in hand.

However, in order for Sunderland to have the best chance of sealing a return to the Championship in May, they will unquestionably have to look towards Charlie Wyke for inspiration.

Second only to Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris in the League One scoring charts, the forward has found the back of the net on 26 occasions in all competitions this season.

Yet despite his incredible form, Wyke's current deal at the Stadium of the Light is set to expire this summer and he has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Black Cats.

Making reference to Wyke, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that the club ought to offer the 28-year-old a new deal as he could potentially thrive in the Championship.

Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit said: "It will be interesting to see who is kept [at the club].

"I definitely think Charlie Wyke will.

"He would be a handful in the Championship next season if they get promoted."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Wyke has been for Sunderland in recent months, it is somewhat of a surprise that the club hasn't already tied him down to a new deal.

Valued at £270k on Transfermarkt, the forward has produced 25 direct goal contributions in League One and has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.39 which is a club-high score.

Whilst Wyke has never played at Championship level during his career, it could be argued that he may end up thriving in this division if Sunderland draft in players who can complement his style of play this summer.

Regardless of what division the Black Cats find themselves in next season, it is imperative that they keep the forward at the club as he should be an integral part of their plans for the future.

