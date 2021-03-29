Wolves transfers: Jorge Mendes could help try and lure Barcelona man to the club

Wolves are interested in signing Francisco Trincao from Barcelona this summer, as reported in the Sunday Mirror (yesterday's print edition, page 73).

What is the latest transfer news involving Trincao?

Due to their current financial struggles, Barcelona are expected to have to sell some players at the end of the season ahead of rebuilding their squad, which includes looking to convince Lionel Messi to stay.

Wolves appear keen to take advantage of this by trying to tempt Trincao over to the Premier League.

How much is Trincao worth and when does his contract expire?

Trincao only joined Barcelona last year in a deal worth £27.9m from Braga. Still, the Catalan giants are reportedly willing to allow the attacker to leave for around £19m plus add-ons this summer, although Wolves may be able to secure an initial season-long loan, paying all his wages, before signing Trincao for £13m on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract upon arriving in Spain, meaning that his deal runs until June 2025.

What are Trincao's stats this season?

The Portuguese winger has featured in 22 La Liga matches this season, with most of those appearances coming from the bench.

He had to wait until the opening match of February to open his account for the club in the league, netting a late winner against Real Betis. The following week, he bagged a brace against Alaves in a 5-1 victory for Ronald Koeman's men.

Trincao has also received international recognition this term, picking up six caps for Portugal in the final months of 2020.

He has been away with Portugal Under-21s, and found the net from the penalty spot against England on Sunday night during a comfortable 2-0 win.

What has Deco said about Trincao?

Two-time Champions League winner Deco, who earned 75 caps for Portugal, rates his fellow countryman highly.

Speaking last August just weeks after Trincao had joined the club, Deco told Barcelona's official website: “He is a quality player with a great future ahead. He’s a classic left-footed player that makes runs from the wings into the area.

"When he gets into the middle, he makes shooting look easy. He’s good in the one-on-one and has a fine shot. He’s a footballer who I personally like a lot.”

Can Jorge Mendes help bring Trincao to Wolves?

With the aid of super-agent Jorge Mendes, Wolves could be able to get Trincao over to Molineux in a deal that suits them perfectly.

Mendes is said to be working behind the scenes on a potential move for the youngster. By getting Trincao on an initial loan deal, this would allow the forward to become acclimatised to the Premier League prior to signing with the club permanently.

Wolves already have a strong Portuguese contingent in their squad, with Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo and Rui Patricio all featuring regularly this season. Indeed, Trincao could be the next one to arrive in the Midlands.

Wolves have been linked with possibly losing Neto and Adama Traore this summer, meaning they would need reinforcements. Adding Trincao to their squad on loan before making the move permanent for just £13m could be an eye-catching deal at a relatively low price.

