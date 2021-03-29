Everton news: Troy Deeney suggests Jordan Pickford is error-prone

Troy Deeney has revealed he prefers Nick Pope to Jordan Pickford and he has questioned the reliability of the Everton goalkeeper.

Despite not featuring in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad, Deeney has provided a brutally honest view of Pickford's ability.

What did Deeney say?

Discussing the Everton man on talkSPORT's Breakfast show, Deeney said this regarding his belief in Pickford.

"I know Pickford is technically the number one but I feel safer when I got Pope in goal," the 32-year-old stated.

He later added: "I think when you play with Pickford, or you watch Pickford, you're always thinking 'is that rick coming?'

"I know that's really harsh because every goalkeeper that makes a mistake will always get highlighted. But I just think when Pope plays, especially when he plays for Burnley, I just don't ever feel like he's going to make a mistake.

"He's solid, he's reliable and that's what you want from your goalkeeper isn't it?"

How has Pickford performed this year?

This season, the Everton man has ultimately struggled on Merseyside, as the 27-year-old has recorded a clean sheet percentage of just 26.1%, according to FBRef.

Furthermore, in the Premier League this season, Pickford has made two mistakes that have directly led to a goal for the opposition.

But, it's important to note that Pickford wasn't included in Southgate's England squad due to his recent oblique abdominal muscle injury. Indeed, midway through March, Everton announced that the former Sunderland man would be unavailable for England's three World Cup Qualifiers.

How has Pope performed in comparison?

Across the Premier League this season, the Burnley stopper has provided nine clean sheets, three more than Pickford.

In addition to this, Pope has further proved his reliability between the Burnley sticks by recording a save percentage of 77.7%.

To put this into context, only Emiliano Martinez and Ederson have produced a higher save percentage.

