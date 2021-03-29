Nike have produced some classic football adverts over the years, but their ’Secret Tournament’ advert from 2002 is arguably the most memorable of the lot.

Twenty-four of the world’s best players were split into eight three-a-side teams. They competed on a ship, in a cage and there was only one rule: first goal wins.

The ’Scorpion KO’ as it was otherwise referred to featured household names including Thierry Henry, Luis Figo, Paul Scholes, Roberto Carlos and the original Ronaldo.

Furthermore, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona’s was the tournament’s referee.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the advert was accompanied by one of the absolute banger that was ‘A Little Less Conversation’ by Elvis VS JXL.

That song went to Number One in the UK charts thanks to Nike’s incredible advert and we’re immediately transported back to the summer of 2002 - simpler times, we can all agree - whenever we hear it.

But what happened to the 24 players who starred in the tournament?

Triple Espresso: Henry, Totti, Nakata

Thierry Henry

Arguably the world’s best forward at the time, Thierry Henry remained with Arsenal until 2007, when he completed a move to Barcelona. He ended his career in 2014 following a four-year spell with New York Red Bulls.

Henry has since worked as both a coach and a pundit since hanging up his boots. He recently quit as head coach of Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact.

Francesco Totti

One of the greatest attacking midfielders of his generation, AS Roma legend Francesco Totti retired in 2017 after spending his entire career with the Giallorossi.

Now 44, Totti still enjoys banging in the goals in Rome’s eight-a-side leagues.

Hidetoshi Nakata

Younger football fans might not be overly familiar with Hidetoshi Nakata, but the Japanese midfielder was a big star in the early 2000s - particularly in his home country.

Nakata retired four years after Nike’s Secret Tournament, aged just 29, because he fell out of love with the sport. He is now a rice wine connoisseur and has reportedly profited quite nicely from his current venture.

The Onetouchables: Vieira, Van Nistelrooy, Scholes

Patrick Vieira

Like his former Arsenal teammate Henry, Patrick Vieira has tried his hand at punditry and coaching since retiring in 2011.

The Frenchman has managed New York City FC and Nice in recent years.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

One of the most lethal finishers the Premier League has seen, Ruud van Nistelrooy left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2006. He then had short stints with Hamburger SV and Malaga before retiring in 2012.

The 44-year-old is currently the manager of PSV’s Under-19s, and is also employed as the Netherlands’ assistant coach.

Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes, one of the most naturally talented players that English football has ever produced, initially retired in 2011 before making a shock comeback with Manchester United less than a year later.

He retired for the second and final time in 2013 and stunned everyone by becoming a pundit, despite the fact he barely said a word during his 20-year career.

Scholes also briefly managed Oldham Athletic in 2019 but lasted seven games before resigning.

Toros Locos: Ljungberg, Saviola, Enrique

Freddie Ljungberg

One of football’s most marketable players of the early 2000s, former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg went on to play for West Ham, Seattle Sounders, Chicago Fire, Celtic, Shimizu S-Pulse and Mumbai City before retiring in 2013.

He worked as Arsenal’s interim manager in 2019 before Mikel Arteta was appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at the Emirates Stadium. The Swede then left the Gunners in August 2020 to pursue his dream of becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Javier Saviola

Dubbed ‘the new Diego Maradona’ after bursting onto the scene with River Plate in the late-1990s, Javier Saviola was a Barcelona player when Nike’s Secret Tournament was filmed.

The diminutive Argentine forward failed to justify the hype comparing him to Maradona, although he still enjoyed a decent career, turning out for the likes of Real Madrid, Benfica and Malaga.

He was appointed assistant manager of Andorran side FC Ordino in 2016.

Luis Enrique

Like Saviola, Luis Enrique also enjoyed spells with both Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career.

The former midfielder retired in 2004 and has since managed AS Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona. The 50-year-old is currently head coach of the Spanish national team.

Cerberus: Davids, Thuram, Wiltord

Edgar Davids

Of all the footballers you’d least like to face in the cage, Edgar Davids would be right up there.

Not only was he incredibly skillful but he would also fly into tackles. There’s a reason why Louis van Gaal nicknamed him ‘The Pitbull’.

Davids ended his career with Barnet, strangely enough, in 2014. He was recently appointed as the head coach of Olhanense and made headlines after being sent off in his first match in charge of the Portuguese side.

Lilian Thuram

A world-class full-back, Lilian Thuram was, of course, part of the France teams that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 titles.

The 49-year-old, whose son Marcus plays upfront for Borussia Monchengladbach, has been politically active since bringing the curtain down on his career.

Sylvain Wiltord

Scorer of one of Arsenal’s most iconic goals - yes, *that* strike at Old Trafford in 2002 - Sylvain Wiltord went on to play for the likes of Lyon and Marseille before retiring in 2012.

There were reports in 2016 that the Frenchman was set to come out of retirement, aged 41, but that didn’t appear to happen.

Os Tornados: Figo, Carlos, Ronaldo

Luis Figo

Okay, this incredible three-man team is basically cheating.

Starting with Luis Figo, one of the best Portuguese players of all time who was one of Real Madrid’s Galacticos in 2002.

Figo considered becoming FIFA president in 2015 - and was even backed by the likes of David Beckham and Jose Mourinho - but reverse his decision stating that he didn’t want “absolute power”.

Roberto Carlos

The greatest left-back in football history? Roberto Carlos is certainly part of that particular conversation.

His 11-year spell with Real Madrid ended in 2007. He then went on to play for Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi Makhachkala and Delhi Dynamos,

The Brazilian also coached a couple of those teams but hasn’t coached since leaving Delhi Dynamos in 2015.

Ronaldo

Os Tornados’ world-class trio was completed by the legendary Ronaldo Nazario.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2002 and spent five happy years at the Bernabeu before joining AC Milan and then Corinthians at the end of his career.

The 44-year-old is now a business owner and the president of La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

Funk Seoul Brothers: Denilson, Ronaldinho, Ki-hyeon

Denilson

Denilson was briefly the world’s most expensive footballer after signing for Real Betis in 1998 for £21.5 million.

Sadly, though, the Brazilian failed to justify the hype and his career ended up petering out.

The 43-year-old is no longer involved in football.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho playing in a cage, on a ship, in a three-a-side game… it’s the stuff dreams are made of!

He was still a big name in 2002 but it was at Barcelona, from 2003 onwards, where he became a global star and cemented his status as one of the most entertaining footballers of all time.

Should Ronaldinho have achieved even more given his extraordinary natural talent? Probably, yes. That said, the Brazilian genius still brought joy to millions and has left us all with unforgettable memories.

Seol Ki-hyeon

No disrespect to Seol Ki-hyeon, but he was lucky to find himself part of Nike’s Secret Tournament.

The South Korean was with Anderlecht in 2002 and went on to play for the likes of Wolves, Reading and Fulham.

He is currently the head coach of Gyeongnam FC.

Tutto Bene: Cannavaro, Rosicky, Ferdinand

Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro became only the third defender to win the Ballon d’Or, after Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer, in 2006 after helping Italy win the World Cup.

Since ending his career with Al-Ahli in 2011, Cannavaro has managed various teams including Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande and even China’s national team.

Tomas Rosicky

With Borussia Dortmund at the time, Tomas Rosicky went on to spend 10 years with Arsenal before ending his career at Sparta Prague in 2017.

The Czech Republic legend has been working as Sparta’s sporting director since 2018.

Rio Ferdinand

One of the best centre-backs of his era, Rio Ferdinand joined Manchester United in 2002 and spent 12 hugely successful years with the Red Devils before an ill-fated year with Queens Park Rangers.

Ferdinand is now one of the best pundits on British TV and even considered a career in boxing in 2018, only for the British Boxing Board of Control to refuse him a professional boxing license.

Equipo Del Fuego: Lopez, Mendieta, Crespo

Claudio Lopez

Former Argentina striker Claudio Lopez played for Lazio in 2002. He eventually ended his career with Colorado Rapids in 2010.

It’s hard to find too much information about what the 46-year-old is up to these days. Enjoying a quiet retirement away from the limelight, presumably.

Gaizka Mendieta

A quality Spanish midfielder who flopped with Lazio, Gaizka Mendieta ended up spending the remainder of his career with Middlesbrough from 2004 onwards.

He now works as a La Liga ambassador, a football pundit and, most interestingly of all, a DJ!

Hernan Crespo

A world-class striker during his peak years, Hernan Crespo moved to Inter Milan in 2002 before spells with Chelsea, AC Milan (loan), Genoa and Parma.

The Argentine is currently the head coach of Brazilian giants Sao Paulo.

Who won Nike’s Secret Tournament?

Os Tornados (Figo, Carlos and Ronaldo) reached the final - surprise, surprise - but lost out on the title to Triple Espresso (Henry, Totti and Nakata).

Video: Nike's Secret Tournament advert

Now it’s time to end this lovely trip down memory lane by re-watching the epic advert…

Pretty please can we have a 20-year anniversary remake for 2022, Nike?

