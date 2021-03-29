Rob Van Dam has been confirmed as the latest member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

RVD was truly 'One of a Kind' and his legendary career will be celebrated ahead of WrestleMania 37.

During a legendary 30-year career, the innovative grappler had two separate runs in WWE, where he achieved it all.

Only the seventh Grand Slam Champion in history, Van Dam famously won the WWE Championship and the ECW World Title.

He was also a four-time Hardcore Champion, won the Intercontinental belt six times and even had a run with the European Title.

To complete that Grand Slam crown, RVD was also a three-time tag champion.

Van Dam was a true icon that transcended two different generations of WWE and he gripped millions of fans around the world with his incredible in-ring ability from his very first, to his very last match.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 6 and RVD will be enshrined into history alongside Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

Congratulations, RVD!

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

