How Thiago Silva, Rashford and others are helping grow women's football

The hype around women's football continues to grow. Television views, podcast numbers and general awareness of the women's game is on a constant upwards trajectory. However, there's still mountains that need to be moved and a lot of work still to be put in before the sport reaches its true potential.

Over the last week, the Women's Super League has made major moves in cementing its future as an elite level competition in the sporting world. A blockbuster broadcasting deal with the BBC and Sky Sports was agreed, which will see up to 44 matches shown live each season.

Not only has England's top flight secured top level coverage for the next three years, but more and more fixtures continue to be played at clubs' big stadiums. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both enjoyed hosting their WSL fixtures at their respective men's grounds over the weekend.

Spurs held the second North London derby of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, whilst the Red Devils took to the turf of Old Trafford for the first time ever.

Moments like these are paramount in growing the women's game and it highlights each club's dedication to seeing their female counterparts succeed.

Premier League stars helping to grow the game

Like charity, support begins at home. Some of the Premier League's biggest names have single handedly created a ripple effect for their women's team, simply by a basic level of support or showcasing their interest during match days.

For example, Thiago Silva advertised Chelsea Women's match against Aston Villa to his 17 million Instagram followers on Sunday, just by showing that he was watching the WSL fixture. Plenty of Blues fans lauded this simple yet massively effective post, which will help turn heads towards the women's game.

Similarly, Marcus Rashford has been doing his part for the Man United women's side. Ahead of their Old Trafford clash, the England international posted a message of support on his Twitter as the girls ran out for their first ever fixture on the big stage.

Like Silva, Rashford advertised the match to his millions of Twitter followers, without even taking much time out of his day to do so.

Small acts of support like a quick 'good luck' message on social media shows that these high profile athletes care about their female counterparts and are actively trying to help grow the stature of the women's game. The more the sport sees Premier League stars put in the effort to advertise these teams, the more the stubborn barrier between men's and women's football will continue to crumble.

The key to bridging the gap between the two genders is all about inclusivity and that must start within the club itself.

