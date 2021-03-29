Daily Digest: Explorer set to become the first Qatari woman to climb Mount Everest

In today’s news: Chelsea regain their lead at the top of the WSL, Saracens deliver crushing blow to Harlequins title hopes and an explorer aims to become the first Qatari woman to climb Everest.

Qatari woman aiming to complete historic Everest ascent

Sheikha Asma Al Thani will attempt to become the first Qatari woman to climb Mount Everest this year as part of her desire to inspire women and young people in the region to challenge stereotypes and fulfil their dreams.

Asma became the first Qatari to ski to the North Pole in 2018 and was among the first group of Qatari women to climb Kilimanjaro in 2014.

The 31-year-old is on a mission to become the first woman from her nation to complete the Explorers Grand Slams, which includes reaching the Seven Summits, the North Pole and the South Pole.

Speaking of her endeavour Asma said: “I climb mountains because it challenges my limits. And it is my hope that, by taking on the world’s highest mountains, I can challenge the stereotypical image of the traditional explorer and empower women and youth in the region to challenge themselves and dream bigger.”

Ripley set to face Asuka at Wrestlemania

Rhea Ripley will challenge current RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Wrestlemania 37.

Asuka accepted Ripley’s challenge after the inaugural NXT UK Women’s champion confronted the “Empress of Tomorrow” on her RAW debut last week.

Ripley is the first Australian wrestler to win a WWE title and is the only person to hold both the NXT UK Championship and the NXT Women’s belt.

It’s believed that the two will officially sign their Mania match contract on tonight's episode of RAW.

Chelsea regain lead at the top with Aston Villa win

Two goals from Sam Kerr helped Chelsea re-establish their two-point lead at the top of the Women’s Super League.

It was a familiar sight at Kingsmeadow as Fran Kirby continued her impressive partnership with Kerr, setting up the Australian twice either side of half-time.

Emma Hayes’ side were not at their ruthless best but were still comfortable, as Villa created nothing of note during the game.

Chelsea are two points ahead of Manchester City, but the sides still have to play each other on the 25th of April.

Villa, meanwhile, are just one point ahead of West Ham in last place, having now lost their last four league games.

Manchester Thunder beat Leeds Rhinos to win derby

Netball Superleague newcomers Leeds Rhinos were defeated by Manchester Thunder in the first “War of the Roses” derby of this season.

The Thunder struggled to gain a stronghold on the game but managed the final minutes well to hold off a spirited Rhinos side, as they ran out 48-41 victors.

Elsewhere, Team Bath stay top of the table after a comfortable 51-29 win over London Pulse.

There were also wins for Loughborough Lightning and Wasps, who beat Strathclyde Sirens and Celtic Dragons respectively.

Saracens snatch last gasp draw against Quins to stay first

Zoe Harrison kicked a late penalty to rescue a 17-17 draw for Saracens against Harlequins and ensure the defending champions remain top of the Premier 15’s table.

Harlequins were denied the chance to narrow the gap on the leaders, as Saracens came a step closer to winning their third title.

The result means that the league is now in Saracens hands, and a bonus-point win in either of their final two matches will be enough to clinch more silverware.

Quins are six points adrift of their rivals as it stands and must hope that Loughborough and Worcester can beat Sarries if they are to have any chance of lifting the trophy themselves.

