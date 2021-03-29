West Ham transfers: Troy Deeney suggests Euro 2020 could lead to Declan Rice interest

Watford striker Troy Deeney has provided a transfer theory regarding Declan Rice's future based upon his performances at the European Championships.

The forward had an abundance of praise for the West Ham star but he also wondered whether a string of eye-catching outings at this summer's tournament could earn Rice a move away from the London Stadium.

What did Deeney say?

Speaking on talkSPORT's Breakfast show, Deeney shared the following.

"Declan is going to be the one that is going to be the constant," the 32-year-old said about his starting position with England.

"Not only this season but last season he's just grown and grown as a player and he's a wonderful human being.

"But I think it'll be really interesting to see how he does in the Euros and whether that solidifies somebody from the top clubs to go 'right, we're going to and go pay the £50/60 million that it takes to get him'."

How has Rice performed this season?

This year, the Hammers have become heavily reliant on the 22-year-old. Level with Aaron Cresswell, the holding midfielder has recorded the joint-highest appearances for the East Londoners this season.

Furthermore, Rice has also emerged as one of the Irons' most consistent performers. For his performances this season, the England international has earned a WhoScored rating of 7.02. To put this into context, only Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek, and Michail Antonio have managed to achieve a higher score.

Sitting just in front of his team's backline, the Hammers man has also provided some solid defensive numbers.

So far this campaign, the academy graduate has provided an average of 1.9 tackles and two interceptions per game in the English top-flight, the third-highest and highest averages in the West Ham squad respectively.

Who has previously been interested in Rice?

During Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea, the Blues legend was reportedly keen to bring the 14-cap international to Stamford Bridge.

However, a deal never materialised and Lampard's continued pursuit of Rice apparently angered the Chelsea hierarchy.

Manchester United have also previously registered their interest in the young midfielder, with recent reports saying that the Red Devils were prepared to offer some fringe players in exchange for Rice.

