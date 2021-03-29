Man City transfers: No Fernandinho talks amid several offers

Fernandinho has reportedly received several offers from other clubs as his Manchester City contract expires in the coming months.

The midfielder joined the Citizens in June 2013 and has gone on to make 340 appearances for the club, according to Transfermarkt.

However, after spending nearly eight years in Manchester, it seems that this may be Fernandinho's final season at the Etihad.

What is his contract situation?

In January 2020, the veteran signed a contract extension which is due to expire during the summer.

According to The Athletic, there are currently no ongoing talks regarding a new deal, and the same can be said for City's all-time leading goal-scorer, Sergio Aguero.

Who is reportedly interested?

The 53-cap international has apparently had several offers but The Athletic names Athletico Paranaense as a potential suitor.

The Brazilian outfit was where the City midfielder made his professional debut and he went onto make nine appearances as a teenager for the side. After impressing, he then soon landed a European move to Shaktar Donetsk for just over £7m in 2005, according to Transfermarkt.

Now, it seems that he could be potentially making a return to his boyhood club.

What has Fernandinho's role been this season?

The 35-year-old has made just eight starts for City this year but it seems that the midfielder has made a greater impact off the pitch.

Phil Foden stated that he's a "great person" and revealed how he fills in the gaps that Guardiola sometimes misses in terms of player engagement.

Guardiola himself has also recognised the importance of Fernandinho this season and cited that the City man played a key role in their impressive unbeaten run.

What's next for Manchester City?

Moving forward, City face an almighty challenge of filling the Fernandinho-shaped void in the dressing room. Although he hasn't featured prominently for the side, his impact on the squad behind the scenes looks to have been enormous.

A hugely important figure, Foden's comments speak to a man capable of making an impact even without playing.

