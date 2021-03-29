Sunderland news: Pundit issues verdict on Black Cats-linked ace

Sunderland's fantastic transformation under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson continued at the weekend as they sealed a 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The Black Cats extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games thanks to a strike from Aiden O'Brien in the 39th minute of this particular clash.

Currently third in League One, Sunderland know that they could potentially leapfrog Peterborough United and Hull City if they win their games in hand over these two sides.

Set to face Oxford United on Friday, the Black Cats will be determined to produce an eye-catching display at the Stadium of Light before their showdown with Posh next week.

Whilst Johnson will be focused on guiding his side to automatic promotion between now and May, the future of one of Sunderland's loanees may be on his mind heading into the summer transfer window.

Linked with a permanent move for Dion Sanderson last week, it has been reported that the Black Cats have entered negotiations with the defender's parent-club Wolverhampton Wanderers over a potential deal.

Making reference to the 21-year-old's current situation at Sunderland, Kevin Phillips has suggested that his former side should do everything they can to complete a deal for Sanderson.

Speaking to Football Insider about the defender, the ex-Black Cats striker said: "I would get a permanent deal done Sanderson as soon as possible.

"I think it will be a priority.

"He looks like he really enjoys being at the football club.

"In the [EFL trophy] final the other week you could hear him and a few of the other lads cheering on Sunderland so it looks like he loves the club.

"On the pitch, he has been amazing so I would definitely be looking to tie him down to the club permanently."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Sanderson has been for Sunderland since joining the club on loan from Wolves, they ought to consider doing everything they possibly can to secure his services this summer.

As well averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.74 this season, the defender has helped his side keep 10 clean-sheets in the 22 games that he has played in League One.

Given that Sanderson is behind the likes of Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker in the pecking order at Wolves, he will not be guaranteed first-team football next season if he decides to stay with the Premier League side.

Therefore, providing that Sunderland achieve promotion later this year and can raise the funds needed to sign the defender, it could turn out to be a great move for both parties as Sanderson will be handed the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of his development on Wearside.

