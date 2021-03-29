Tottenham transfers: Ally McCoist tips Harry Kane move

Ally McCoist has made a bold claim and suggested that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham in the summer.

The Spurs striker is yet to win a major trophy in his career and the pundit has made a huge claim about what he believes Kane will do in the future.

What did McCoist say?

Discussing the national team's captain on talkSPORT's Breakfast show, McCoist said the following.

"I think Harry Kane's ideal situation would be winning trophies with Spurs, competing in the league, and playing in the Champions League and he could beat Jimmy Greaves' record and he could go on and beat Wayne Rooney's record," the 58-year-old shared.

"That, for me, is the ideal situation that Harry Kane would want. Sadly, I don't think it's going to happen that way."

He later added: "I think this summer will be his biggest decision he'll probably have to make ever in terms of his career.

"In terms of the timing of it. He either moves now or he doesn't. I think, and if you're asking me what I think he'll do, I actually think he might move."

What is Kane's stance?

Famed football journalist David Ornstein recently spoke to Sky Sports, and he revealed that Kane would like to leave Spurs but simply can't say that publicly as the captain of the club.

Moreover, The Athletic journalist claimed that he ultimately wants to go and win "the biggest trophies in football", which he is yet to do.

What is Tottenham's stance?

During his interview with Sky Sports, Ornstein indicated that a move may be unlikely as Daniel Levy will request an incredibly high fee for the Tottenham talisman.

The Daily Mail have reported that the club have set a £150m price tag on the 27-year-old, which would make Kane the third most expensive player ever should a club meet that asking price.

Regarding recent performances, Jose Mourinho's side have struggled.

The North London side currently sit in sixth and are three points adrift from the top four, as well as suffering an agonisingly early exit from the Europa League.

Spurs fans will surely hope that victory in Tottenham's Carabao Cup final clash against Manchester City will make their star see a future in North London.

