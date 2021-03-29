Leeds transfers: PSG keen on summer swoop

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a summer transfer target, according to The National.

What is the latest transfer news involving Meslier?

The French champions have been linked with Hugo Lloris and David de Gea as they look for a potential replacement for current shot-stopper Keylor Navas.

However, they have now set their sights on Meslier, who is viewed as a more realistic alternative to Lloris, and a cheaper option than de Gea.

How much is Meslier worth and when does his contract expire?

Meslier has spent the last two years at Elland Road after previously coming through the ranks at Lorient. He is currently valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt.

The 21-year-old has two years remaining on his contract with Leeds.

What are Meslier's stats this season?

The young goalkeeper has certainly made his mark in his maiden Premier League campaign. As per FBref, he has made 109 top-flight saves in 2020/21 - only West Brom's Sam Johnstone has made more.

Meslier has kept nine clean sheets for Leeds in the league this year - only seven Premier League sides have bettered this number, despite Leeds sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, Navas has had 13 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this year whilst playing for the league leaders.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

What has Bielsa said about Meslier?

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been pleased with Meslier during his first season in England's top division.

Speaking earlier this month to FourFourTwo, he said: "He’s a player with personality and character and he still has the margin to improve.

“But what he has shown in the season so far qualifies as a good season.

“Not only because he is young, even if he was 30 years old he would still be graded very well.”

Would Meslier's departure represent a big blow for Leeds?

Meslier has settled into life quickly in the Premier League, and has played an important role in ensuring that Bielsa's side have stayed comfortably above the relegation zone throughout the year.

His number of saves have been well-documented, but he has also embraced the side's philosophy of playing out from the back. As per WhoScored, his passing success rate has been up at 80.5% this season, suggesting that he is comfortable with starting moves for the team.

He has made two errors leading to goals this year, demonstrating that he is far from the finished article. Yet he has bounced back well from these setbacks and continued to perform strongly, as shown in a recent display when he received a game rating of 8.58 from WhoScored in a 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

The youngster is only likely to learn from his mistakes and get better, indicating that it would be a big blow for Leeds if they did sell him this summer.

News Now - Sport News