Queens Park Rangers news: Hoops linked with permanent move for Jordy de Wijs

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end the 2020/21 campaign on a positive note when the Championship resumes on Friday following the international break.

After being held to a 1-1 draw in their clash with Reading earlier this month, it will be intriguing to see whether the Hoops can get back to winning ways when they host Coventry City later this week at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Currently 12th in the Championship standings, QPR's hopes of reaching the play-offs are all but over whilst they are also extremely unlikely to be dragged into a relegation battle.

Therefore, given that his side are heading towards a mid-table finish, it is hardly surprising that manager Mark Warburton is seemingly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

According to HullLive, QPR are 'expected' to secure the services of Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal this summer.

The defender, who joined the Hoops on a temporary basis from Hull City earlier this year, has made a relatively impressive start to life at the club.

During the four matches that he has played in the Championship for QPR, the 26-year-old has helped his side keep two clean-sheets and secure three victories.

Although there is a clause in de Wijs' loan deal which gives the Hoops the option to purchase him at the end of the season, they have yet to make a decision on the Dutchman's future.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst de Wijs has produced several promising displays so far the QPR, it is imperative that they do not rush when it comes to making a decision on his future.

Having already missed nine league games due to injury, there is no guarantee that the defender will be able to maintain his fitness between now and the end of the campaign

However, if de Wijs can maintain a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 7.48 in the coming weeks by featuring regularly for his side, QPR ought to consider a permanent move for him.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, de Wijs has played 71 games at this level during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to thrive in this division next season with the Hoops.

