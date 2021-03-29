Manchester City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

It has also been revealed by the club that a statue of the Argentine striker, who famously scored a Premier League-deciding goal in 2012, has been commissioned outside the Etihad Stadium.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak remarked in an official club statement: “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated.

Man City confirm Aguero exit

"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football.

“This is not yet the moment for farewell words and speeches. There is still much to achieve in the remainder of the time we have with Sergio, and we look forward to his contributions to the challenges which lay ahead.

“In the meantime, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we will be commissioning an artist to create a statue of Sergio to live at the Etihad Stadium alongside the ones under construction for Vincent and David. And we look forward to the opportunity to bid Sergio a fitting farewell at the end of the season."

Aguero's incredible Man City legacy

Aguero will wave goodbye to the Citizens as their all-time record goalscorer with a superhuman record of 257 goals in 384 games, which he will hopefully extend in the coming months.

In fact, the Argentine could well end his City career as a quadruple winner with Pep Guardiola's men still competing for Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory.

But even if the club's 2020/21 campaign ends on a whimper, Aguero will still be leaving Manchester with an astonishing silverware collection.

The 32-year-old has won four Premier League titles, five Carabao Cup trophies, three Community Shields and an FA Cup across his 10 seasons in the sky blue jersey.

However, amongst all those incredible title wins, I think we can all agree that Aguero's winning goal against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 will always live longest in the memory. Thank you, Sergio.

