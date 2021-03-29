Tottenham transfers: Mauricio Pochettino has doubts about Dele Alli's attitude

Dele Alli is unlikely to secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as reported by the Sunday Sun (yesterday's print edition, page 68).

What is the latest transfer news involving Alli?

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with PSG in January, only for the transfer to fall through late on.

However, former manager Mauricio Pochettino - now in charge of the Ligue 1 giants - is believed to have "serious concerns" about Alli's attitude, suggesting that he is having doubts about linking up with the midfielder once more.

How much is Alli worth and when does his contract expire?

Money at Spurs is believed to be tight at the moment, with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly willing to listen to offers of £25m for Alli at the end of the season.

Alli still has three years remaining on his contract with the North London club.

What are Alli's stats this season?

The 37-cap England international has been restricted to just two league starts in 2020/21. Indeed, he is yet to register a goal contribution in the Premier League this season.

Alli did feature in four straight top-flight matches in February and March, indicating that he was returning to favour under Jose Mourinho. That resurgence seems to have been short-lived, though, as he has failed to play in two of Tottenham's last three league games.

As per WhoScored, Alli's average game rating in the league this year has been 6.28. This is his lowest mark by some distance since he arrived in the English capital - his previous lowest rating was 6.79 in 2015/16.

What has Mourinho said about Alli?

Pochettino is not the only coach to question Alli's application to the game.

Speaking last year on Amazon's All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur Documentary, via The Sun, Mourinho made it clear to the player what he thought of his efforts in training, suggesting he was lazy.

Has Alli's attitude become a problem?

With Pochettino and Mourinho appearing to both doubt Alli's attitude, it isn't exactly the most glowing reference.

During Alli's early years at Spurs, perhaps he could get away with things due to how well he was performing on the pitch. In his first two Premier League campaigns, he scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists.

Yet his output has markedly dropped in recent seasons. He has netted just 13 times in the league over the last three years and has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham.

Reports of him having a poor attitude may go some way into explaining as to why he has been unable to rediscover his best form during this time.

With this in mind, it is unsurprising that Pochettino is not convinced about bringing him over to Paris in the summer.

