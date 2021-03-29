Brighton trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Seagulls players?

Brighton & Hove Albion finally gave their supporters something to smile about earlier this month as they backed up their 2-1 triumph over Southampton with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United.

As a result of this particular win, the Seagulls extended the gap between them and the Premier League relegation zone to six points.

Whilst Brighton know that they will have to be at their very best to pick up a positive result against Manchester United on Sunday, they ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this clash given their recent upturn in form.

Whereas the likes of Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay have delivered memorable displays for the Seagulls in recent years, not every player who has made the move to East Sussex has achieved success at the club.

As well as signing plenty of duds during the Premier League years, Brighton's rise to England's top division saw many individuals fail to produce the goods in the lower leagues.

Here, in our dedicated Brighton quiz, we take a look at some of the players who ultimately slipped through the cracks at the Amex Stadium.

Do you reckon you'll be able to get 15 out of 15?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Brighton player? Steve Harper Tim Krul Matt Ryan Ali Al-Habsi

