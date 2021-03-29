Liverpool transfers: Analyst sums up Ibrahima Konate's strengths and weaknesses

Football analytics writer Tom Worville has highlighted some key positives and negatives on Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate.

The Athletic exclusively revealed this morning that Liverpool are currently finalising a deal to bring the RB Leipzig defender to Anfield.

As a result of the news, Worville has evaluated the 21-year-old's strengths and weaknesses.

What did Worville say?

The Athletic writer provided a 280-character summary of his recent article which analysed the French U21 international.

For his strengths, Worville cited his ability in the air, his pace, and how he likes to carry the ball forward.

On the other hand, the reporter stated that the defender has questionable passing range, struggles to retain possession, and has suffered from injury issues.

What is arguably his greatest strength?

Based upon Liverpool's style of play, his pace will be key for Jurgen Klopp's side should he sign for the Reds.

According to Worville's report, one data scout from a top European club has named Konate as one of the top three fastest centre-backs in the continent's top five leagues.

The Reds tend to play with quite a high defensive line and Konate's speed could help eliminate the potential threat of the ball being played over the top for a pacy striker to bear down on goal.

What is arguably his greatest weakness?

The biggest red flag surrounding Konate is his previous struggles with injuries.

During the 2019/20 campaign, the Leipzig man missed 30 games with a torn muscle fibre. Indeed, he also missed a further six fixtures this season due to this issue, according to Transfermarkt.

With this setback in the rear-view mirror, the defender managed to make 12 appearances for Julian Nagelsmann's side but then picked up another injury.

Between mid-December and the dawn of February, the Frenchman was sidelined for nine games with an ankle problem.

