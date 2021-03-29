Liverpool injury news: Jordan Henderson confident he could be fit for European Championships

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson remains hopeful that he will make England's Euro 2020 squad this summer, according to The Mirror.

The 30-year-old has not featured for the Reds in over a month after undergoing groin surgery in February.

England manager Gareth Southgate recently cast doubt over whether Henderson will return in time for this summer's tournament, but the midfielder privately believes that he will be ready to play.

Has Henderson been in good form this season?

Henderson was a colossal presence in Liverpool's midfield last season, winning the FWA Footballer of the Year award last July.

He has not been as influential this year, recording just two goal contributions in 21 top-flight appearances.

However, he has shown his adaptability, slotting into the side's defence on numerous occasions due to the injury crisis that the club have suffered at the back.

As per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.6 interceptions per game this term in the Premier League and none of his teammates have bettered this mark.

How long will Henderson be out for?

This is the key question.

When Henderson first picked up his groin problem, he was ruled out until after the current international break.

It now seems that he will be on the sidelines for longer than first anticipated. With Liverpool set to return to action this weekend, Henderson is not expected to feature.

Whilst he is still confident that he will be fit for the Euros, it seems likely that he will not get many matches under his belt prior to the tournament.

How important is Henderson to England?

England have a crop of exciting, young talented players coming through ahead of this summer. However, they will still need experienced heads within the squad during what promises to be a fiercely contested competition.

That is why Southgate will surely be desperate to have Henderson back in time for June's opening game against Croatia.

Across his 11-year international career, Henderson has played in four major tournaments and picked up 58 caps for his country. He started five of England's games on their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and is clearly trusted by Southgate.

Henderson was also heavily involved in England's qualifying campaign for the Euros when he was available, and it seems that he could start alongside Declan Rice at the heart of England's midfield in the summer if he can prove his fitness.

