Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City this summer.

Regardless of whether you're a City supporter or not, the news is incredibly sad because it draws the curtain on one of the greatest Premier League careers of all time.

Having arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero took to the English top-flight like a duck to water and currently boasts a stunning record of 181 strikes in 271 appearances.

Aguero leaves Man City

And although it seems unlikely now that Aguero will overtake Andy Cole to join the podium, the City legend still deserves great credit for surpassing the tallies of Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard.

However, no matter how much you breakdown Aguero's time in England, diving into the minutia and ploughing through analyses, it's impossible to look beyond May 13, 2012.

You know the story, I know the story, we all know the story but has there ever been a better opportunity to reminisce on what is undoubtedly the greatest moment in Premier League history?

Man City's 2011/12 title win

On the final day of the 2011/12 season, Manchester United were on the cusp of an unlikely 20th league title when it looked inevitable that their 'Noisy Neighbours' would conquer the nation.

The Citizens found themselves trailing 2-1 at home to almost-relegated Queens Park Rangers, while United were on the verge of spoiling the party by winning 1-0 at Sunderland.

However, there was another twist in the tale as Edin Dzeko headed City level at 2-2, meaning that Aguero's new club needed only one more goal to pull the title back from the fire.

Greatest moment in Premier League history

And yeh, so, erm, this thing happened where Nigel De Jong sort of passed a spherical projectile to Mario Balotelli who then slid it to Aguero, who hit it past Paddy Kenny and ummm... yeh.

Oh, who am I kidding? It was absolute scenes as De Jong passed to Balotelli, who produced his only ever Premier League assist to make Martin Tyler scream: "AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!"

I know you want to watch it, dear reader, because why the Roberto Mancini wouldn't you? So, strap yourselves in and get ready to drink something in by checking out the immense footage below:

If you don't have goosebumps then we're not going to be friends it's as simple as that.

A moment for the history books

Am I a City fan? Nope, not at all, but there are certain moments in the beautiful game that transcend who you support and I think everybody knew that they were witnessing Premier League history.

Besides, it doesn't get more dramatic than winning the biggest league in the world at the last possible moment to deny your local neighbours what they thought was theirs - am I right?

So, Sergio, I could write all night long about the special little moments and obscure goals you've brought to English shores and trust me, they'd all be worth my time and the time of the fans.

But I'd be lying through my teeth if I said that any of them, any of them, could possibly compare to a spine-tingling moment that will go down as one of the greatest and most dramatic in sports history.

