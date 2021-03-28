Newcastle United trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Magpies players?

After guiding his side to safety last season, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would have been hoping to see some progression during the current campaign.

However, a dismal run of form in the Premier League since the turn of the year has resulted in the Magpies being dragged into a relegation battle by fellow strugglers Fulham.

In what has been a truly forgettable season for Newcastle supporters, it will be intriguing to see whether the club can retain their top-flight status in May.

Whereas the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson have both produced moments of brilliance during their spells with the Magpies, many players have struggled to live up to the weight of expectation at St James' Park.

Many individuals came and went during Newcastle's two most recent stints in the Championship whilst plenty of transfer duds who failed to adapt to life on Tyneside have arrived throughout the Premier League years.

Here, in our dedicated Magpies quiz, we take a look at some of the obscure players that the club have drafted in.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Newcastle player? Kevin Mbabu Ivan Toney Patrick van Aaaholt Fitz Hall

